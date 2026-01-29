Umm Al Qaiwain is emerging as one of the UAE’s most captivating eco-tourism destinations, blending turquoise beaches, serene mangroves forests, and modern sustainable development into a unique visitor experience.

The emirate’s pristine coastline and mangroves reserves continue to attract nature lovers seeking peace, relaxation, and authentic outdoor experiences, reported WAM.

To further elevate these natural assets, Umm Al Qaiwain has introduced state-of-the-art tourism centres that combine contemporary luxury with environmental preservation, reinforcing its growing reputation in eco, leisure, and sports tourism.

Sustainability remains at the heart of the emirate’s tourism vision.

By carefully balancing conservation with development, Umm Al Qaiwain is offering a modern tourism model that showcases its stunning landscapes while appealing to visitors from across the UAE and beyond.

Eco-tourism has become a key pillar of the emirate’s long-term tourism strategy, supporting sustainable investments that align with future ambitions and diversify the country’s tourism offering.

Among the latest highlights are ‘Casa Mikoko chalets, nestled within the mangroves and adding a distinctive dimension to the emirate’s tourism portfolio, and ‘Luxeglamp,’ one of the most prominent new eco-tourism projects set in the heart of Umm Al Qaiwain Mangrove Reserve.

The two flagship projects are redefining nature-based tourism in the emirate and opening the door to fresh, immersive experiences for visitors.

The ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, launched under the theme ‘Our winter is entrepreneurial’ led by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with national tourism, culture and heritage authorities, continues to highlight the environmental and tourism destinations in the UAE.

Since opening in 2022, the Casa Mikoko, has emerged as a standout attraction, drawing families, beachgoers, and marine sports enthusiasts to its unique location with the emirate’s mangroves forests.

Featuring African-inspired and Zanzibar-style architecture, Casa Mikoko offers an immersive eco-tourism experience, with waterfront cafes, nature-integrated design, and a wooden boardwalk that allows visitors to walk through the mangroves and connect with the natural environment.

It provides a wide range of activities, including kayaking tours through the mangroves, wildlife viewing, and wind-powered water sports such as kitesurfing and paddleboarding, supported by professional instructors and high-quality equipment.

Designed using natural materials and organic architectural elements, Casa Mikoko has become a benchmark for sustainable leisure tourism in the emirate.

The project has added a new dimension to Umm Al Qaiwain’s tourism portfolio.

Located within the emirate’s mangrove reserve, the luxury eco-friendly hospitality project offers high-end accommodation that combines comfort and tranquillity with strict sustainability standards.

Opened last year, the project features premium tented units designed to minimise environmental impact through renewable energy use and water-saving measures.

Luxeglamp plays a vital role in advancing the emirate’s Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy 2031, which aims to protect marine ecosystems while promoting sustainable investment and economic diversification.

As part of the first tourism reserve announced under the strategy, the project supports Umm Al Qaiwain’s vision to position itself as a hub for responsible eco-tourism, environmental education, and high-value hospitality experiences.

