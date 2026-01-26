MADRID: Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, participated in the International Tourism Fair - FITUR Madrid 2026, held from 21st to 25th January at IFEMA in Spain.

The fair is held with the aim of strengthening international tourism partnerships with key regional and global markets, reinforcing the presence of the UAE’s tourism identity and products on the international stage, exchanging expertise in developing sustainable tourism policies and enhancing tourist destinations.

Al Marri affirmed that the UAE and the Kingdom of Spain enjoy strong and strategic economic relations that reflect the shared vision of both friendly countries to expand cooperation and broaden joint partnerships at the economic, investment and tourism levels.

He noted that tourism represents a key pillar in strengthening bilateral relations, creating new opportunities for joint investment, enhancing cultural exchange and tourism expertise, and driving economic cooperation towards broader horizons while supporting sustainable growth in both countries.

He said the UAE tourism sector today represents a fundamental pillar and a key driver of sustainable development, contributing effectively to the national economy’s gross domestic product.

He added that, guided by the vision of its leadership, the UAE has successfully consolidated its position as a leading global tourism destination, attracting millions of visitors annually from around the world and offering diverse and distinctive tourism experiences through advanced infrastructure, growth-supportive policies and innovative initiatives that have enhanced the sector’s competitiveness regionally and globally.

Al Marri highlighted that the UAE achieved a number of prominent tourism milestones in 2025 at both regional and international levels, including the election of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais was elected Secretary-General of UN Tourism for the 2026–2029 term; the selection of Masfout as Best Tourism Village in the World for 2025; and the designation of Al Ain as Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026, following its selection as Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025.

These achievements, he said, reflect the UAE’s distinguished standing in the tourism sector and its continued efforts to enhance competitiveness and develop sustainable tourism destinations regionally and globally.

Reviewing tourism performance indicators from January to November 2025, Al Marri said hotel revenues rose to approximately AED44.4 billion, marking growth of 8.8 percent compared to the same period in 2024, driven by an increase in the average daily rate.

The number of hotel guests increased to around 29.1 million, achieving growth of 5.2 percent, while hotel guest nights exceeded 99.4 million, up 6 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

He noted that the exhibition represents a leading platform for exchanging best practices related to the sustainability of the tourism sector and for developing innovative projects and solutions that enhance the ability of global tourism to address challenges and achieve long-term sustainable economic and social development.

During his visit to the Abu Dhabi and Dubai pavilions at the exhibition, Al Marri underlined the strength and competitiveness of UAE tourism products and services and their vital role in delivering outstanding tourism experiences that meet the expectations of visitors from around the world.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing the presence of national tourism companies at international exhibitions and events.