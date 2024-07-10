PHOTO
Project awards in Kuwait jumped 444 percent in the second quarter of 2024 to 688 million Kuwaiti dinars ($2.25 billion), following a lacklustre first quarter 2024, driven by infrastructure and electricity sectors, the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) said in a report, citing MEED data.
Awarded projects included infrastructure in the South Sabah Al-Ahmad and affordable housing (Al-Nayeem area) cities.
The outlook for the second half of 2024 is positive, the report said.
Nearly KD7 billion worth of power-related potential projects are anticipated be awarded, which include KD1.2 billion Al-Zour Independent Water and Power Plant (IWPP) phases 2 & 3, KD 800 million Al-Khairan IWPP and KD 100 million Al-Shagaya Renewable Energy Complex, NBK said, citing MEED.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.