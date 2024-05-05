Domestic and foreign investments in Tunisia increased by around 15 percent in the first quarter of 2024 against the first quarter of 2023 and they covered new projects and expansions, according to the Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA).

The investments totaled around 1.816 billion Tunisian dinars ($5.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2024 and nearly 85 percent of them covered new projects and expansion of existing facilities, TIA said in its latest report.

The report, published by Alshuruq and other local newspapers on Thursday, said around TND1.526 billion ($4.8 billion) covered new projects and expansions.

“This increase is a positive indicator for the economy as it reflects an improvement in the investment environment in Tunisia,” the report said. At 46.8 percent, the industrial sector received the lion’s share of the investments in the first quarter.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.