The Delta State Government has approved the construction of 1.2 kilometers of internal roads and 2.4 kilometers of covered drainage at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area.

The project is expected to be completed within two months, as most of the drainage work has already been done.

Speaking after an inspection of the project on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was deeply concerned about the poor condition of the internal roads at the camp and the impression it might create for Corps members.

“Until now, the internal roads within the NYSC Orientation Camp were practically non-existent. That’s the best way to describe it.

“If you are familiar with this area, you will know that the rainy season has begun, and everywhere is already muddy,” he said.

“For some individuals, the NYSC Orientation Camp is their only encounter with Delta State. Some Corps members attend camp, seek redeployment, and leave.

“Their lasting impression of the state will be based solely on their experience at the Issele-Uku NYSC Orientation Camp.

“Governor Oborevwori understands this. But more importantly, he believes that the three weeks Corps members spend at the Delta State orientation camp should be memorable and hospitable.

“Only a leader with a human face to governance can truly appreciate that.

“He understands this because his own children are either serving or have served in various parts of the country.

“He values the importance of comfort within the Orientation Camp.

“That is why he graciously approved the construction of all internal roads within the camp—especially in areas where Corps members are lodged, hold parades, and engage in leisure activities.”

The project contractor, Mr. Rony Karam, confirmed that the work was on schedule, saying: “As you can see, we are nearly done with the drainage.

“Very soon, we will begin the earthworks, stone base, and asphalt laying. We expect to complete the project within two months.”

In a related development, Commissioner Izeze expressed concern over the abandoned Nnemiyi erosion control project, which was designed to connect to the storm drainage system along the Okpanam–Ibusa Bypass Road.

“This is a project we inherited from the previous administration. That tells you it’s over two years old. I can say with all sense of responsibility that this project has clearly been frustrated. It is my intention to report back to the Governor.

“From what I see here, the project has stalled due to the contractor’s failure to meet the terms of the agreement, for reasons best known to him.

“Therefore, I will recommend to His Excellency that the project be terminated due to clear failure and frustration.”

