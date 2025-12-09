Oman's construction sector is embarking on a profound transformation with the imminent implementation of the Oman Building Code (OBC), a landmark national framework designed to unify technical specifications, substantially enhance public safety and embed sustainability across the Sultanate of Oman's built environment.

This comprehensive system is set to replace existing, disparate municipal regulations, establishing a singular, modern set of requirements for developers, consultants and contractors across all governorates.

According to a presentation made by Eng Sara al Hinai, Urban Project Engineer, Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning on “An insight into The Oman Building Code” during the Green Build Oman Summit, the code represents a crucial step in transforming Oman's urban development paradigm, guiding safer, higher-quality and future-ready cities in line with national development ambitions.

The Code is a strategic pillar for achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040, providing the regulatory foundation required for a resilient and economically robust construction ecosystem. It has been meticulously tailored for the Sultanate of Oman, taking the globally respected 2021 International Building Code (I-Code) as its foundation and rigorously localising it.

This localisation process has integrated national data on specific hazards, including seismic, wind and flood loads, alongside detailed feedback from ministries, academia and private industry stakeholders, ensuring the standards are effective and appropriate for Oman's unique climate and cultural context.

Eng Al Hinai underscored the Code’s dual focus on safety and strategic development. "The Code is more than a set of technical specifications; it is the first national framework that unifies construction requirements across all governorates, fundamentally strengthening safety and quality in alignment with the ambitious goals of Oman Vision 2040", she stated during the summit. The full package comprises six specialised manuals, covering everything from structural design and fire safety (OBC) to mechanical systems (OMC) and water standards (OPC).

A key commercial component is the Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Code (OEESC), which is expected to revolutionise property operating expenditure. "Our focus on the Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Code is paramount. It will drive long-term economic gains by establishing mandatory requirements for insulation, smart lighting and low-flow water fixtures, leading to substantial reductions in operating costs for both homeowners and businesses", Eng Al Hinai explained. This focus on performance requires a significant shift in construction practices, mandating improved thermal envelopes, high-performance windows and, notably, pre-wiring for electric vehicle charging in new homes with garages.

For the private sector, the OBC promises unprecedented clarity and predictability. The unified standards are set to streamline the historically complex permitting and inspection processes, fostering a more reliable environment for both domestic and foreign direct investment. Furthermore, the code is designed to embrace technological progress, acting as a stable platform that supports advanced construction techniques such as 3D printing and the use of Building Information Modelling (BIM).

Finally, the Code addresses the critical need to preserve the nation's identity through the Existing & Historical Buildings Code (OEHBC). Eng Al Hinai noted, "Critically, the Code provides a stable platform that encourages advanced construction techniques and investment, while the dedicated Historical Buildings Code ensures we protect Oman's unique architectural identity by allowing flexible pathways for preservation while maintaining essential safety standards".

The Ministry has outlined a clear path to implementation, beginning with a voluntary trial period for all building types across all governorates from 2026 to 2027. This will be followed by a phased rollout post-2027, culminating in the Full National Mandate by 2030, when compliance will become mandatory for all applicable new construction projects across Oman. The Code, therefore, is not merely regulation; it is an economic tool shaping a safer, more sustainable and more competitive future for Oman.

