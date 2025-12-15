Hassan Allam Construction, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, has been awarded a landmark $250 million contract for the construction of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) African Trade Centre, the bank’s largest global complex, which will also host its new headquarters building, to be located in the New Capital of Egypt.

The scope of work includes the turnkey construction of a comprehensive development that will serve as Afreximbank's global headquarters as well as the main Afreximbank HQ building and a 110-room apartment hotel.

In addition to full civil works, the contract covers comprehensive electrical and mechanical systems, hard and soft landscaping, as well as the complete supply and installation of Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E).

The stone-laying ceremony for the construction of AATC was attended by Dr Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Eng. Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, Eng. Mohamed El Dahshoury, CEO of Hassan Allam Construction, Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank and other senior officials.

Hassan Allam said: "Our collaboration with Afreximbank reflects a shared belief in the power of infrastructure to unlock Africa's economic potential. For more than nine decades, we have been committed to delivering projects that strengthen communities, enable growth, and support long-term development."

"We are proud to bring this experience to a project of such continental significance, one that will serve as a catalyst for trade collaboration, and opportunity across Africa," he added.

The upcoming complex will feature trade and business facilities, including a knowledge and innovation hub, corporate museum, SME incubation centre, a 750-seater conference centre, exhibition spaces, retail and dining outlets, support facilities, and a 1,200-bay parking structure.

The project is designed as a green, sustainable project, reflecting Afreximbank's and Hassan Allam Holding's commitment to modern, efficient, and environmentally responsible built environments. Together, these elements will form a modern African Trade Centre designed to facilitate trade, policy dialogue, and collaboration across the continent.

Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said: "AATCs are a concrete solution to a unique challenge: the lack of knowledge of our African market, a major obstacle to promoting trade. The AATC is meant not simply to accommodate the expansion of the Bank, but to address the lack of trade and investment information among African businesses, a challenge that has confounded the growth of intra-African trade and investment for nearly seven decades."

"We envision the project will be completed within 36 months and will create approximately 8,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction, and approximately 1,000 jobs during the operational phase. The iconic twin-tower New Capital AATC will position Egypt as a trade hub. It will house tech and SME incubation centres, as well as a digital African trade gateway offering trade information, customer due diligence, payments, and other digital services. The AATC also comes with conference and exhibition facilities to boost tourism and create jobs for local Egyptians," he added.-TradeArabia News Service