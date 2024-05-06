Iraq is planning to award new road projects involving tackling traffic congestion in the capital Baghdad within phase 2 of a master plan unveiled in 2023, according to the Construction and Housing Ministry.

The new projects will be separately awarded through 2024 after key projects in phase 1 have been completed, the Ministry’s spokesman Istabraq Sabah said.

He told Iraqi News Agency on Sunday one of the main projects in phase 1 is “Al-Nusour Square” which is being executed by a Chinese company.

