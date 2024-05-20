Progress on key infrastructure projects in Iraq’s Diyala province has come to a halt due to financial constraints, a local official said.

Salem Al-Tamimi, a member of the Diyala Provincial Council, told Shafaq News Agency that six strategic projects are currently stalled, including the rehabilitation of the Baghdad-Kirkuk road in two phases, the vital Hamrin Bridge – touted as the longest bridge in Iraq – and the Sindiyah Bridge.

He said work on these projects has been suspended as contractors haven't been receiving their payments.

The Council member called for disbursement of the owed payments to get these projects back on track, adding that the stalled projects represent a significant setback for Diyala's infrastructure development.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.