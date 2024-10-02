South Korea’s Daewoo E&C Company has completed the construction of five large piers at the Iraqi Faw Port nearly five years after it was awarded the project.

Each pier is around 1,750 metres long and are linked to a container yard of the same length, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“All the 5 piers and the container yard have been completed and are ready for operation…they have an area nearly 167,000 sqm,” said the statement, which was published by Aliqtisad News and other networks.

Faw Port is slated to be one of the world’s largest 20 container terminals with a capacity of 99 million tonnes per year.

Daewoo E&C is building the Port’s infrastructure under a $2.6 billion contract awarded by the Transport Ministry, which is also involved in the construction of a 1,200 km rail line linking Faw with Turkey within a $17 billion project.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.