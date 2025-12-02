Kenya on Friday launched a $1.35 billion expansion project for the Nairobi-Mau Summit highway, seeking to address endemic traffic snarl-ups on one of the country's main transport corridors with neighbours.

President William Ruto used the occasion to defend the public-private partnership arrangement as one that could address infrastructure needs while preventing debt pile.

"If we borrowed, we would have added to our debts and burdened our children for generations to come. If we taxed more, we would have suffocated families. And if we did nothing, we would have surrendered to stagnation."The PPP arrangement brings in China Communications Construction Company whose subsidiary China Road and Bridge Corporation is the main contractor but won't be constructing the entire road due to Beijing's restrictions on company's taking on projects beyond $1 billion.

As such Kenya National Highways Authority split up the contract and awarded the excess costs to a second bidder.

The two contractors will use the same designs and build the 175km road simultaneously. At the same time, Kenya also launched a PPP project to expand the Rironi-Maai Mahiu road, providing alternatives for road users.

