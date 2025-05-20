Durar Octa, a joint venture between Dubai-based developer Durar and development management company Octa Properties intend to appoint the main contractor for their waterfront project - Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni - on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah within three months, a senior company official said.

“The tender process is open, with 10 contractors invited. Construction will begin in three months for completion and delivery by the first quarter of 2028,” Mohammed Miqdadi, CEO of Durar Group, said on the sidelines of an event to launch the project.

While the project cost wasn't disclosed, the 704-unit project includes studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units with a total built-up area of 1.4 million square feet with a projected sale value of $1.5 billion.

Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni comprises three buildings, Isle Block A, Isle Block B and Isle Block C, each designed in style with interiors fitted out by the luxury Italian brand. The middle block does not have studios.

“The project aims to convert from a residential building into a resort-like environment with various amenities," said the Durar CEO. "The minimum price per square foot is AED2,500, with standard sizes in blocks A and C, and larger sizes in Block B.”

This is Durar Octa's second project with Missoni in Ras Al Khaimah, following the success of its Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, Ras Al Khaimah’s first-ever branded residences, launched last year.

“With Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, we set the benchmark for luxury-branded residences in Ras Al Khaimah. Now, we take that success even further, introducing an elevated concept that embodies waterfront bliss while reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s rise as a global luxury destination,” Miqdadi said.

The project's design highlight is the Trio Effect – three levels of podiums, three swimming pools, three restaurants, and three lobbies – ensuring premium living and a true resort-like lifestyle, complemented by more than 25 amenities, according to a Durar Octa statement.

“As a branded residential development with a full range of resort-style features and facilities, residents will truly enjoy the lifestyle at Trio Isle,” said Fawaz Sous, CEO of Octa Development.

“Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni builds upon the remarkable success of Moonstone, offering a refined extension of the Missoni-branded residential experience – where iconic design meets exclusive waterfront luxury,” added Alberto Caliri, Creative Director at Missoni.

