ABU DHABI: Aldar today announced an exclusive partnership between Aldar Education and internationally renowned King’s College School Wimbledon to establish its first regional campus on Abu Dhabi’s Fahid Island.

Scheduled to open in September 2028 – following ADEK and regulatory approvals – the new K-12 super-premium school will significantly enhance Abu Dhabi’s already world-class educational offering, providing students with an established pathway to the highest ranked universities globally.

Strategically located within Fahid Island’s master-planned community, the new King’s College School Wimbledon Abu Dhabi campus will span an expansive 50,000 sqm, accommodating up to 2,220 students. Designed to seamlessly blend cutting-edge educational resources, extensive sports facilities, and a focus on student wellbeing, the campus complements Fahid Island’s broader vision to foster balanced lifestyles within a vibrant natural setting.

Recognised as one of the UK's most prestigious independent institutions, King’s College School Wimbledon is renowned for its rich heritage and exceptional academic standards. The school's holistic approach to education ensures that students receive comprehensive academic preparation and character development, making them sought-after candidates for leading global universities and offering them the best possible preparation for their lives in the world beyond school.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said: “We are proud to announce the first King’s College School Wimbledon to Abu Dhabi, a milestone that reflects Aldar’s fast-growing education portfolio and commitment to educational excellence. With King’s longstanding legacy of academic distinction and its proven track record of preparing students for the world’s top universities, this new school at the heart of Fahid Island will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for world-class education and a global centre for talent development.”

Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Education, added: “King’s College School Wimbledon is globally recognised for its ability to nurture well-rounded individuals equipped with the confidence, compassion and critical thinking skills to thrive. The school’s holistic approach to education, anchored in strong values, rich co-curricular programmes, and personalised pastoral care, will add a new dimension to Aldar Education’s offering and further support Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a regional hub for excellence in education.”

Karl Gross, Director of International Schools, King’s College School, Wimbledon said: “We are delighted to partner with Aldar Education to open a world-leading school in Abu Dhabi. Bringing an authentic King’s College School Wimbledon education to the region marks an exciting milestone in our ambition to build a global family of world-class international schools, where we offer our pupils an outstanding education in Mind, Spirit and Heart.

Building on the success of our school in Wimbledon and our existing overseas campuses, this new partnership offers a unique and inspiring opportunity for students in Abu Dhabi to experience the transformational impact of a King’s education, preparing them to thrive in the world beyond school. “

The establishment of King’s College School on Fahid Island marks the initial phase of Aldar’s comprehensive educational strategy for the island, designed to address growing demand for premium educational offerings. Future phases will introduce additional educational institutions as part of its masterplan. Additionally, Aldar Education’s robust network, with schools on Yas Island, Khalifa City, and Saadiyat Island, will expand capacity by offering over 4,000 new student places by the 2028-2029 academic year, ensuring diverse, accessible, and high-quality education opportunities throughout Abu Dhabi.



