Dubai-based diversified conglomerate Dutco and developer Sweid & Sweid announced on Tuesday the launch of the emirate’s largest, privately-owned logistics park Terralogix, located in Warsan, Northern Dubai.

Terralogix provides access to areas underserved by other logistics facilities largely concentrated in Southern Dubai, Sweid & Sweid said in a press statement.

It said the Grade-A logistics park will span an area of 3.3 million square feet ( sq ft), adding that Phase 1 is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026.

