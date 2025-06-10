UAE - Driven Properties, a member of the Forbes Global Properties network, has announced that it has completed the sale of the last two penthouses at the Bulgari Lighthouse on Jumeirah Bay Island in Dubai for a combined amount of more than AED282 million ($77 million).

The first five-bedroom residence, spanning 11,657 sq ft, reached a whopping AED146.6 million, while the second, achieved AED136.25 million, said the company in a statement.

Designed by Italian architects Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, Bulgari Lighthouse blends contemporary engineering with Mediterranean calm.

A coral-inspired façade shields each home while framing uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Downtown’s skyline, it stated.

The transactions were brokered by Driven | Forbes Global Properties’ Lina Allaoa and Kianoush Darban, founders of The Private Collection, the brokerage’s specialist team for ultra-high-end property.

The duo is well known for setting several records in the area, from the highest price per sq ft, to the most expensive villa in Jumeirah Bay Island.

Terraces flow into private infinity pools, and double-height salons are finished in Italian marble, warm oak and hand-laid silk panelling, said the company.

A combination of location, craftsmanship and privacy that has made Lighthouse one of the most wanted addresses in Dubai’s ultra-prime market, it added.

"Dubai offers our international clients two things they value most: a secure place to allocate their capital and an unbeatable way of life. Bulgari Lighthouse unites those advantages in a single address, blending sound investment with everyday opulence," remarked Allaoa.

On the strategic deal, Darban said: "Scarcity drives value. With fewer than 40 residences in the tower, and amenities that rival a private resort, Lighthouse is arguably the most coveted address in Dubai."

Every detail of Bulgari Lighthouse, from its infinity pool to lush Mediterranean gardens, is run by the neighboring Bulgari Resort, ensuring a highly private, tailored experience complete with a concierge who can arrange everything from sunset-lawn gatherings to a signature chef’s meals, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).