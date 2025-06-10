Muscat: Eighteen projects of the Sorouh Integrated Neighbourhoods and Housing Schemes Initiative have made significant progress in different governorates with some of them nearing completion of the first phase and ready to deliver housing units. The total investment value of the project exceeds RO 600 million covering a vast area of over 6 million square metres.

Habiba al Amri, Project Engineer at the Sorouh Initiative, said that construction and infrastructure work on the integrated residential neighbourhoods is in full swing across various governorates. “Among the most prominent projects currently witnessing remarkable progress is the Al Azm neighbourhood in Al Rustaq, where 100 per cent of the units offered have been sold with approximately 40 per cent of the construction work completed in the first phase and the delivery is scheduled for June 2026. Construction work is also proceeding at a rapid pace in the Al Samou neighbourhood in Al Mudhaibi, which has also recorded full sales. The first phase is almost 20 per cent complete with delivery scheduled for December 2026.”

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning confirmed that the projects are not limited to their urban aspect alone, but also involve effective employment of national cadres with more than 360 Omanis working on the implementation of Sorouh projects. In addition, more than 145 small and medium enterprises have benefited from supply and contracting opportunities in 18 projects. In this regard, Sorouh represents a significant economic and social driver in the governorates, boosting local economy, providing job opportunities and supporting entrepreneurs. The ministry announced that the first phase of Sorouh involves18 projects on a total area of over 6 million square metres with an investment value exceeding RO 600 million benefiting more than 10,000 families.

The ministry as signed 44 cooperation agreements to implement infrastructure works in several integrated residential neighbourhoods under the Sorouh initiative. These agreements cover 15 integrated Sorouh projects in different governorates including those of Al Ula, Al Ezz, Al Masarat, Al Shurooq, Al Naseem, Al Nama, Al Salam, Al Azm, Al Samou, Al Noor, Al Luban, Al Majd, Al Ahd, Hisn Al Zain and Tilal Al Nakhil.

Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of Al Batinah North, said: “The governorate attaches great importance to the integrated residential neighbourhood projects implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning across the governorates. Among these projects are Al Ezz neighbourhood in the Wilayat of Liwa and Al Majd neighbourhood in the Wilayat of Suhar which embody a modern vision for providing integrated residential environments. The availability of services and integrated infrastructure meet citizens’ aspirations and keep pace with the rapid urban expansion in the governorate.”

Najeeb bin Ali al Rawas, Governor of Al Dhahirah, said: “Focusing on development and real estate projects in Al Dhahirah Governorate is a fundamental pillar of comprehensive development, given their pivotal impact in enhancing economic and social stability and providing modern urban environments that meet citizens’ needs and aspirations. The real estate development projects within the Sorouh initiative are not limited to urban development but also spur economic activity, attract investment and strengthen public-private partnerships. This contributes to generating job opportunities and empowering local communities in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.”

