The UK government will use an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to digitise planning documents, reducing planning delays and helping build 1.5 million homes.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer launched “Extract”, an AI assistant for planning officers and local councils, developed with support from Google, the government said in a press statement.

“With Extract, we are harnessing the power of AI to help planning officers cut red tape, speed up decisions, and unlock the new homes for hard-working people as part of our Plan for Change,” he told the London Tech Week.

The AI tool will support the government’s efforts to digitise the planning system, building on an estimated £59.4 million per year spent by councils on digital planning and housing software.

The move is expected to deliver an estimated £527 million ($711 million) in annual time and cost savings for the public sector.

The government will expand the AI tool to handle all planning documents, supporting local authorities by the end of 2026, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.