Lazurde Company for Jewelry suffered net losses worth SAR 12.50 million in the first six months (6M) of 2025, against net profits of SAR 32 million in 6M-24.

Meanwhile, the sales hit SAR 1.38 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual surge of 32.37% from SAR 1.04 billion, according to the financial results.

Loss per share amounted to SAR 0.22 as of 30 June 2025, versus earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.56 in H1-24.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company incurred net losses valued at SAR 25.80 million, compared to net profits of SAR 4 million in Q2-24.

Revenues hiked by 28.95% to SAR 659.60 million in Q2-25 from SAR 511.50 million in April-June 2024.

Quarterly, Lazurde swung to net losses in Q2-25 compared to net profits of SAR 13.30 million in Q1-25, while the revenues declined by 8.54% from SAR 721.20 million.

As of 31 December 2024, Lazurde registered 62.01% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 11.70 million, compared with SAR 30.80 million.

