The board of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) approved cash dividends valued at SAR 2.05 billion for 2.05 billion eligible shares, for the first half (H1) of 2025.

SAB will disburse a dividend of SAR 1 per share after deduction of Zakat, representing 10% of the share’s par value, as per a bourse statement.

The eligibility and payment dates will be on 20 August and 4 September 2025, respectively.

In the first six months of 2025, SAB reported 4.94% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 4.26 billion, compared to SAR 4.06 billion.

