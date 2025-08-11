PHOTO
The board of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) approved cash dividends valued at SAR 2.05 billion for 2.05 billion eligible shares, for the first half (H1) of 2025.
SAB will disburse a dividend of SAR 1 per share after deduction of Zakat, representing 10% of the share’s par value, as per a bourse statement.
The eligibility and payment dates will be on 20 August and 4 September 2025, respectively.
In the first six months of 2025, SAB reported 4.94% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 4.26 billion, compared to SAR 4.06 billion.
