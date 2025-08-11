Alujain Corporation swung to net losses of SAR 4.80 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net profits of SAR 20.26 million in H1-24.

The revenues hit SAR 610.56 million in the first six months (6M) of 2025, an annual drop of 28.91% from SAR 858.96 million, according to the financial statements.

Loss per share stood at SAR 0.07 in H1-25, against earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.29 in the same period last year.

Financials for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s net profits declined by 15.03% to SAR 12.43 million from SAR 14.63 million in Q2-24.

Alujain Corporation recorded a 9.94% year-on-year (YoY) fall in revenues to SAR 342.90 million during April-June 2025, compared to SAR 380.75 million.

Quarterly, the Tadawul-listed company turned to profitability in Q2-25 compared to net losses of SAR 17.23 million in Q1-25, while the revenues surged by 28.11% from SAR 267.66 million.

In 2024, Alujain Corporation registered 50.70 million in net losses, marking a 38.36% YoY plunge from SAR 82.25 million.

