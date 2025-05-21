ABU DHABI: Aldar has announced it will become the first developer in the Middle East and North Africa region to implement hydrogen-based steel rebar in a development project.

Supplied by EMSTEEL Group, the steel will significantly reduce carbon emissions during the construction of Abu Dhabi’s first net zero carbon mosque in Sustainable City Yas Island.

The mosque, with a 1,595 sqm floor area and capacity for over 850 worshippers, aims to achieve LEED Zero Carbon certification, reaching net zero carbon emissions in production and energy use through clean energy deployment, low carbon materials- including hydrogen-based steel produced via low-emissions processes.

The partnership between Aldar and EMSTEEL aims to champion innovation within the sector and accelerate the industrial transition towards sustainable construction. It will create demand for sustainable materials in the region, generating mutual value by recirculating the benefits within the UAE economy as part of the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

Steel is the second largest contributor to embodied carbon in the sector, following concrete, accounting for up to 20 per cent of a building’s total emissions. The manufacturing of hydrogen steel has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 95 per cent compared with conventional steel production.

The partnership was inaugurated during Make It In The Emirates 2025– an event dedicated to UAE’s rapidly expanding industrial and manufacturing sectors – in the presence of Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, and Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer at EMSTEEL.

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director, Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar, said: “The low emissions hydrogen-based rebar is more than a material innovation—it’s a catalyst for reshaping our industry. As we transition to low-carbon construction, green steel enables us to reduce embodied carbon at scale, without compromising structural integrity or design ambition. Our partnership with EMSTEEL marks a bold step forward in accelerating the decarbonisation of our supply chain and delivering on our net zero ambitions. This is a game changer for sustainable real estate development.”

Michael Rion, Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates Steel, part of EMSTEEL Group, said: “At EMSTEEL, we are proud to support the region’s transition to sustainable construction by supplying low-emissions hydrogen-based rebar for this landmark project. collaboration with Aldar represents a significant advancement in the use of green steel and underscores our commitment to innovation, environmental responsibility, and the UAE’s industrial sustainability agenda. Through such partnerships, we aim to decarbonise the value chain of the construction industry and drive long-term impact across the built environment. This project sets a precedent for future developments, with both Aldar and EMSTEEL exploring the broader adoption of green steel across residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects in the UAE and beyond.”

As a leading real estate developer, manager, and investor, Aldar has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is delivering on this ambition through wide-ranging initiatives including sustainable design, green construction, clean energy adoption, and extensive retrofitting for resource efficiency. The company’s approach extends across the value chain, from expanding LEED certification across its property portfolio, to increasing circular economy practices through high levels of construction waste recycling and embedding sustainability criteria into supplier engagement.