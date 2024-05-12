Iraq has approved new infrastructure and services projects worth around 1,287 billion dinars ($980 million), local media reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani unveiled the projects after touring some of their sites in the Central Babylon Governorate on Thursday, the reports said.

The projects include the construction of a new motorway linking capital Baghdad with the Southern port of Basra through Babylon with a value of about $245 million, the National Iraqi news agency said, quoting a statement by Sudani’s office.

The projects comprise phase 2 of Al-Hilla water sewage network with a value of $287 million, two other sewage network projects and a new hospital in the province.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

