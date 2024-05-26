Iraq’s Development Road mega project linking its Faw Port with Turkey and Europe by 1,200-km railway and parallel motorway will be partially commissioned in late 2028 with remaining phases to be completed by 2050, an official has said.

Younus Al-Kaabi, Director of the General Company for Rail in Iraq, an offshoot of the Transport Ministry, was quoted by Aliqtisad News as saying that the rail and the road portions would cost nearly $10.5 billion and $6.5 billion respectively.

“The project has 3 phases…phase 1 will be completed at the end of 2028 while phases 2 and 3 will be finished in 2033 and 2050,” he said, adding that it will pass through the Kurdistan province in the North.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

