Denmark finance ministry has entered into a conditional purchase agreement with the Danish pension fund ATP to buy a further 59.4% of the shares in Copenhagen Airports for around 32 billion Danish crowns ($4.52 billion).

If the deal goes through, the Danish state will own 98.6% of the company, the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 7.0866 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)