KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwait Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) on Sunday held a ceremony launching the new Control Tower and Third Runway at Kuwait International Airport under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

While touring the site, His Highness the Prime Minister listened to a detailed explanation on the implementation of the project and its technical and operational components.

His Highness was also briefed on the modern air control equipment installed in the new Control Tower and checked the Third Runway established to receive all types of aircraft, including large new generation ones.

His Highness the Prime Minister said in a press statement that the opening and operation of the new Control Tower and Third Tower mark a quantum shift in the national air transport system and reflect the State’s commitment to implementing its comprehensive development vision.

He underlined that the government attaches much attention to developing airports’ infrastructure and upgrading their operational capabilities to bolster the national economy and facilitate air and commercial transport in the country.

The event was attended by Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan, Chairman of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) Sheikh Humoud Mubark Humoud Al-Sabah and several senior state officials. Chief of Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed Sunday that the new Control Tower and Third Runway project reflects strong state cooperation in executing major strategic projects in line with global aviation standards.

In a statement to KUNA, he said that the achievement reflects the national expertise and efficiency in carrying out large-scale projects at Kuwait International Airport with top technical and engineering quality.

He added that the government continues to support airport development projects to enhance Kuwait’s position as a regional hub for air transport and logistics, noting that the tower and runway project forms part of a comprehensive master plan to modernize infrastructure and increase capacity.

The third runway will officially begin operations on October 30, with redevelopment of the eastern runway scheduled for completion by November 15.

