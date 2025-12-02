Strabag, a European-based technology group for construction services, has been awarded the contract for the expansion of the centrally located 18th of November and Al Mouj streets in Muscat – a key project for improving the transport infrastructure in the capital of Oman.

Announcing this, Strabag said the construction project, commissioned by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, involves widening the street named after the birthday of Oman’s late Sultan Qaboos bin Said to three lanes, building a flyover and underpasses, and redesigning several roundabouts into signal-controlled intersections.

The project covers a length of 8.7km and will be completed in 30 months starting in January 2026. The contract value is around 102 million euros ($118 million).

As the general contractor, Strabag Oman is not only responsible for the execution of the project, but also for part of the planning. The work is being carried out while traffic continues to flow, with temporary diversions in place, it stated.

On completion, it will help reduce congestion on the city’s main transport corridor, improve connections to Muscat International Airport, Sultan Qaboos Highway and Muscat Expressway, for instance, and increase safety along the route, saida top official.

"The expansion of 18th of November Street demonstrates our commitment to improving mobility in Muscat. This project is a key milestone in our long-standing presence in the region," remarked Siegfried Wanker, the Strabag SE Management Board Member responsible for the International + Special Divisions segment.

"It showcases our expertise in implementing sustainable infrastructure solutions using cutting-edge methods like LEAN construction and BIM. Oman is and remains a strategically important market for Strabag, a fact we are also underlining with the construction of a modern corporate headquarters in the capital," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

