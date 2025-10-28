Work has started on the new roads leading to Bahrain International Airport under Phase 3A development project aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and easy access to the airport and its facilities.

The project will enhance infrastructure in Muharraq Governorate by reducing congestion on Arad and Khalifa Al Kabeer highways, meeting population growth, urban expansion, and citizens' expectations, said Bahrain's Ministry of Works in a statement.

Phase 3A at the Falcon Intersection includes full upgrades, such as rehabilitating the intersection and parts of Arad and Khalifa Al Kabeer highways.

"The works involve constructing a new free left-turn bridge on Khalifa Al Kabeer highway at its junction with Arad highway and upgrading the existing waterway on Arad highway," said Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, the Minister of Works.

He said that this strategic Phase 3A government project was aimed at improving the road network and its efficiency. It also supports sustainable development goals and Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, he added.

A consortium of Nas Contracting (Bahrain) and Nassir Hazza and Brothers (Saudi Arabia) are implementing the project at a cost of BD26 million ($68.5 millon) supported by the Saudi Fund for Development.

The project also includes landscaping and beautification works, along with a modern stormwater drainage system meeting approved engineering and environmental standards, he stated.

Al Hawaj underlined the ministry's commitment to reduce congestion and improve flow on main roads.

On completion of the road works, the intersection's capacity is expected to rise from 5,250 to around 16,000 vehicles per hour after completion, said the statement.

Earlier phases involved rebuilding of Road 2403 opposite the new airport building, widening it to three lanes plus a service road, and converting the VIP roundabout was converted into a signalised circular intersection, it added.

