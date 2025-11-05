Morocco’s National Airports Office (ONDA) has launched a public tender for the construction of a new air terminal at Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport.

Valued at about 10 billion Moroccan dirhams ($980 million), the new terminal will initially handle 20 million passengers annually, expandable to 30 million, and will cover 600,000 square metres, local newspaper Hespress reported, citing an ONDA statement.

The H-shaped structure, designed by a consortium of Ala Concept, RSHP Architects, and Egis Bâtiment International, features a central building and two wings, a new runway and air traffic control tower. It will connect to the future high-speed rail line linking Tangier and Marrakech.

The report said the tender is divided into nine packages with a total execution period of 40 months. Additional tenders will cover aviation infrastructure, external works, and technical installations.

Site preparation works, awarded to STAM, are 40 percent complete, the report noted.

ONDA said the new terminal is part of the Airports 2030 master plan, which aims to elevate Moroccan airports to world-class standards in performance, efficiency, and international connectivity.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

