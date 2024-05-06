PHOTO
Royal Developments announced the launch of the final phase of its expansive Monarch residential project in Mostakbal City, East Cairo.
Spanning over 30,000 square metres, the fourth phase will offer a variety of unit sizes including duplexes, company CEO Karim Shaalan told Zawya Projects.
Construction for the entire 40-acre project, valued at 6 billion Egyptian pounds ($125 million) and designed by YBA Consultants, commenced in September 2023.
Shalaam said the entire project, comprising 1,200 residential units and a 5-acre mall, would be delivered by 2027.
He also confirmed an investment of EGP270 million ($5.6 million) towards construction works in 2024.
(1 US Dollar = 47.95 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.