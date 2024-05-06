Royal Developments announced the launch of the final phase of its expansive Monarch residential project in Mostakbal City, East Cairo.

Spanning over 30,000 square metres, the fourth phase will offer a variety of unit sizes including duplexes, company CEO Karim Shaalan told Zawya Projects.

Construction for the entire 40-acre project, valued at 6 billion Egyptian pounds ($125 million) and designed by YBA Consultants, commenced in September 2023.

Shalaam said the entire project, comprising 1,200 residential units and a 5-acre mall, would be delivered by 2027.

He also confirmed an investment of EGP270 million ($5.6 million) towards construction works in 2024.

(1 US Dollar = 47.95 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

