Bahrain Real Estate Investment (Edamah) is inviting bids to develop a 20,717 sq m plot at Hidd within Muharraq Governorate of the kingdom for a mixed-use investment project.

The land is strategically located near new waterfront developments such as Diyar Al Muharraq and Dilmunia, and overlooks Arad Highway opposite Bahrain International Airport.

Edamah is the real-estate arm of the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the kingdom’s leading property developers.

Meanwhile, Edamah said it was also seeking bids for the development of 6 more plots with a total area of 5,618 sq m at Askar within Southern Governorate for a mixed-use investment project.

It is strategically located near Khalifa town housing project and offers a clear view of King Hamad Highway.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).