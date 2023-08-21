Ex-Saudi National Water Company (NWC) executive to lead Xylem’s strategic initiatives in the Kingdom, driving growth in the sector and addressing the region's water challenges

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative solutions to solve the world’s water challenges, is strengthening its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), with the strategic appointment of Eng. Alaa Nasser Karashi, as the new Managing Director for Xylem in KSA.

In his new role, Mr Karashi will be responsible for driving Xylem’s innovative water solutions and strategic growth initiatives in the nation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Leading a specialised team, Mr Karashi will be focused on fostering a collaborative effort in leveraging technology to transform water management practices in the region, while serving a breadth of local customers and partners.

Mr Karashi brings over 20 years of experience, as well as unmatched local expertise to the role, having led diverse multinational and local companies across the water, WW infrastructure, industrial, and environmental sectors. He has managed complex projects, serving in two senior leadership roles at the Saudi National Water Company (NWC), where he served as General Manager for Strategic Transformation, and subsequently as General Manager for Strategic Projects Partnerships.

Prior to his tenure at NWC, Mr Karashi served as the Chief Operating Officer at the National Housing Company (NHC).

Alaa N. Karashi, newly appointed Managing Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said, “Water is at the centre of economic and social development; it is vital to basic human needs and sustains economic growth. Joining Xylem is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to solving the water challenges that are critical to the Kingdom's sustainable development, and I am very excited to work with a team of experts in the field of smart water management in order to collectively make a lasting impact in the region."

Pietro Moro, Managing Director for Middle East & Türkiye at Xylem, said, "We are excited to welcome Alaa Karashi to the Xylem Middle East team. His extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of the local infrastructure align perfectly with Xylem’s commitment to providing innovative solutions to water challenges. We look forward to his contributions in furthering our mission in the Kingdom and the wider region."

Xylem is dedicated to fostering strategic partnerships and empowering communities to address water challenges effectively. By delivering innovative solutions, fostering strategic partnerships, and empowering communities, Xylem is poised to address the diverse water challenges across the region and reaffirms its commitment to making a lasting positive impact on the environment and the lives of millions.

