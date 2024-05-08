Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Cisco today announced that it has appointed David Meads as Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, Romania, and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). He succeeds Reem Asaad who drove Cisco’s business in the region for more than four years.

In this role, Meads will be responsible for Cisco’s strategy and commercial operations, with a focus on empowering customers and partners to harness the full potential of digital technologies for economic growth and societal benefit. He will continue in his current capacity as Chief Executive of Cisco in the UK and Ireland until the end of Cisco’s fiscal year (July 2024).

With three decades of experience across multiple business functions and geographies, including the Middle East and Africa, Meads brings deep industry and technology expertise to the role.

“It is great to welcome David back to the region. He is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving business growth, developing high-performing teams and spearheading technology initiatives that have a true impact on nations and industries alike,” said Oliver Tuszik, President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Cisco. “David’s strategic vision and deep understanding of customers’ and partners’ needs will be instrumental in guiding Cisco's next phase of growth and supporting the region's digital advancement."

“I am equally honored and excited for the opportunity to drive Cisco’s business in this vibrant and diverse region. It holds tremendous potential, and with our incredible teams and unmatched ecosystem of partners, we are well positioned to empower our customers and contribute to the acceleration of national digital agendas within the region,” said Meads.

Meads began his career with Cisco in 1996 and has held various leadership positions, including Chief Executive of Cisco UK & Ireland since 2019. Prior to that, as VP of Cisco’s EMEA Partner Organization, he developed strategic initiatives to help manage and support partners who represent the company’s primary route to market. Meads also spent 10 years in the Middle East and Africa, leading Cisco’s business in the region, and previously in Africa and South Africa, where he was instrumental in partnering with governments and businesses to build the technology skills and ecosystems that drive economic growth.

