Bank of Sharjah is pleased to announce the appointment of Damian White as the new Head of Treasury. This appointment comes as part of the Bank’s efforts to strengthen its human capital, accelerate business growth and maximize value to shareholders.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mohamed Khadiri, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah said: “We are delighted to welcome Damian to our team and wish him all the best in his new role. His extensive expertise in global markets highlights his capability to guide our treasury functions with innovation and strategic vision.” Khadiri added: “Damian’s appointment is part of our ongoing commitment to strengthening our leadership team. We are confident that he will bring a new level of drive and energy to the institution and will lead our treasury and investment business to new heights, as we continue to pursue our strategic objectives.”

With a distinguished career spanning over 23 years of Treasury and Investment experience across Australia, Europe and the Middle East, Damian brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in global markets and has a proven track record of driving growth and profitability. Prior to joining Bank of Sharjah, Damian worked in prominent financial institutions, including National Australia Bank, Lehman Brothers, Al Rajhi Bank, Noor Bank and GFH where he held group chief of treasury and senior leadership positions in global markets and successfully implemented strategic initiatives to transform treasury operations and achieve value creation and risk reduction.

Damian holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Melbourne Business School and a Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Southern Queensland in Australia.

-Ends-

About Bank of Sharjah:

Bank of Sharjah was established on December 22, 1973, by Emiree decree issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah and its Dependencies. Banking operations started in May 1974. The Bank was the first financial institution in Sharjah, the fifth in the Federation and the first to make 40% of its capital available for public subscription.