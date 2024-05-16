Alan Cuddihy has joined the team at Espace as Associate Director, to build and lead a team working across Dubai’s emerging communities as the agency aims to expand its residential arm to over 300 property consultants. This move is in response to increased demand in "newer" and developing communities that offer better value for money.

Recent studies from Espace Real Estate show that the continued hike in rental prices and more accessible mortgage products are pushing many residents toward homeownership. As sale prices soar in established Dubai communities, people are increasingly opting for more affordable areas where they can find similar or even larger properties at lower price points.

Alan will build and lead a team working in up-and-coming parts of the city, covering areas such as Mira Oasis, Town Square, Damac Lagoons, Arabian Ranches 3, Cherrywoods, Villa Nova and Dubai South.

Commenting on his appointment, Alan said: “I am delighted to join Espace and have this exciting opportunity to build a team and replicate the market dominance that Espace already has in other key communities. Espace is already the leading agency for market share in Meadows where it is responsible for 33% of all sales transactions in the community, and sells one in five villas on Palm Jumeirah. So, our plan is simple – use the key ingredients in the places where we already have a strong presence and replicate the recipe.”

In September, Espace will expand into new office space as part of a $5million investment to provide additional capacity for it’s growing team as the agency continues on its path of growth.

Commenting on the Espace expansion, Managing Director John Lyons said: “We are delighted to welcome Alan back to Espace where he started his career as a broker in 2016. Since leaving Espace in 2011 Alan has gained a vast amount of management experience and we look forward to his leadership on our existing new phase of our growth plan.