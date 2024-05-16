Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PROVEN 360, a fully integrated marketing consultancy in Saudi Arabia, today announced that Leandra Meintjes has been promoted to CEO at PROVEN 360. Her outstanding contribution as a strategic leader will foster innovation and nurture a high-performance team.

In her new role as CEO, Leandra will steer PROVEN 360 towards continued success and growth through networking and client acquisition. She will be responsible for setting and executing strategic initiatives that align with the company’s vision and values.

“Over the last four years, Leandra Meintjes demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has made significant contributions in driving our company’s growth trajectory in the region. We are proud of her work as CMO of PROVEN 360 and all our PROVEN Arabia brands as she has remarkably expanded our business footprint with her marketing acumen. As the new CEO of PROVEN 360, we are confident that she will further expand the business and guarantee superior marketing services to clients across industries,” said Zaid Al Mashari, CEO and Co-Founder, PROVEN Arabia. '

Leandra joined PROVEN Arabia in 2020 to drive the marketing initiatives for PROVEN, PROVEN Consult, and PROVEN Solution. In 2022, PROVEN 360 was launched with just two team members. Over the last two years, Leandra has successfully expanded the team to 18 employees, which now manages a portfolio of 20 clients. Additionally, Leandra played a pivotal role in transforming the PROVEN Solution brand into a leading technology company in the region.

Commenting on her promotion, Leandra Meintjes said, “As I step into my new role as CEO of PROVEN 360, I am thrilled to lead our team toward new heights of success and expansion. Together, we will continue to innovate, inspire, and deliver exceptional results for our clients across the region. I am excited about the journey ahead and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the world of marketing. Success is not just about what you accomplish in your life; it's about what you inspire others to do”.

PROVEN 360 is a comprehensive marketing solutions provider for brands across different industries. It utilises the latest digital tools to offer strategic marketing services comprising of content creation, digital ads, social media engagement, brand identity, graphic design, copywriting and more. The company strives to help its clients establish a strong brand presence and provide end-to-end support in all their marketing initiatives.

In addition to her new role, Leandra will retain her position as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at PROVEN Arabia, which includes PROVEN Consult, PROVEN Solution, PROVEN Reality, PROVEN Robotics, PROVEN, and AEMACO. She is dedicated towards strengthening the company’s presence in the region, with a particular emphasis on seizing new growth opportunities in Qatar and Bahrain in addition to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

About PROVEN 360:

PROVEN 360 is a dynamic force in the realm of marketing. It was established in 2022 and is part of PROVEN Arabia Holding, a Saudi-based powerhouse known for its global collaboration and expertise. PROVEN 360 creates marketing solutions that resonate, engage, and deliver and utilize the latest technologies to bring brands to life. It is at the forefront of integrating AI into marketing strategies with cutting-edge technologies enabling more targeted, efficient, and impactful campaigns. For further information, please visit https://proven-360.com/