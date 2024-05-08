Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA), a global leadership advisory firm, announces the appointment of Nicolas Manset as the Head of the Middle East, effective April 2024. Nicolas will spearhead RRA’s operations across the Gulf Cooperation Council and neighbouring countries, continuing to build on the firm’s strong strategic partnerships in the Middle East.

Filiep Deforche, Co-lead of Russell Reynolds Associates EMEA, said, "Nicolas’ appointment indicates the firm’s strong commitment to enhancing relationships and building further business opportunities across the region. His proven track record of delivering transformative leadership solutions, combined with his uniquely global and culturally sensitive approach, makes him the ideal leader for the firm’s development in this market.”

Nicolas Manset, newly appointed Head of the Middle East for Russell Reynolds Associates, said, "I am honored to be leading our outstanding team in the Middle East. We are committed to expanding our footprint in the region, including strengthening our existing relationships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and positioning RRA at the forefront of leadership excellence in this fast-growing market. I look forward to further helping progressive clients and organizations tackle their most important and complex leadership issues.”

With over 30 years of international experience, Nicolas brings a wealth of expertise, with a particular focus on asset and wealth management and global banking. Nicolas has worked on assignments across a range of senior executive roles around the world, including CEOs, chief investment officers, and non-executive roles. He also helps private equity funds, insurers, and asset management firms build and strengthen their boards and leadership teams.

Nicolas has been with RRA for more than 20 years. He began his career in corporate communications at JP Morgan in Paris.

-Ends-

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 600+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic, sustainability and political trends reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing, and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led.

For more information, visit www.russellreynolds.com

Media Contact: russellreynolds@thealtoagency.com