The UAE will be marking the first Emirates Medical Day on May 9 to honour healthcare workers and recognise their invaluable contribution to society, top officials from the Emirates Medical Association (EMA) announced.

They underlined that as the country is returning to normalcy, lots of surprise gifts await the healthcare workers in May.

“During the pandemic, the healthcare system has proven itself to be one of the most efficient in the world. The aim and idea behind the Emirates Medical Day is the appreciation from our government to the sacrifice and hard work of healthcare professionals in the UAE,” Dr Zuhair Alfardan, board member of EMA and general coordinator of the ‘Emirates Medical Day’ initiative, told Khaleej Times.

Themed: ‘The Emirates appreciates you’, there will be a week-long campaign held in the country from May 2 to 9 with booth activations at malls for the community to join the celebrations, discounts being offered to healthcare workers, free entertainment options, gift vouchers and more.

Community members can show their appreciation by recording and posting their wishes on the EMA’s social media platforms to any specific healthcare worker or for all of them with hashtags EmiratesMedicalDay and EMD.

“We are looking forward to celebrating this day along with different health authorities. We want the community to join the celebrations. There will be campaigns held across different emirates,” said the president of Emirates Plastic Surgery Society.

Dr Nahla Al Mansoori, chairperson of development and strategic planning at EMA, noted that it was in June last year that the Ministerial Development Council took a decision to observe May 9 of each year as Emirates Medical Day.

“Emirates Medical Day coincides with the formation of EMA on May 9, 1981. I thank our leadership and the government for supporting and guiding us all the time,” said the consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

The Emirates Medical Day will be organised by the EMA in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development and with the support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Department of Health (DoH) – Abu Dhabi, Emirates Health Services (EHS), Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, Burjeel Hospitals, and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

‘Healthcare workers everyday heroes’

Dr Mouza Al Sharhan, president, EMA, said: “Healthcare workers are the everyday heroes of our society and deserve the highest praise and appreciation for their dedication, professional competence and the courage they show in sacrificing themselves to protect us.”

Dr Lubna Alshaali, director of health policies and legislations department, MoHAP, pointed out: “The provision of health care according to international standards is one of the most important pillars from which the country’s national agenda is based.”

Dr Rashid Al Suwaidi, executive director of healthcare workforce planning, DoH – Abu Dhabi, said: “The UAE Medical Day is a meaningful initiative that seeks to shed light on our frontline heroes who work tirelessly to ensure health and safety of our community.”

Dr Duha Al-Awadi, consultant and director of the quality and institutional development office, DHA, underlined that the day will serve as a great source of motivation for all healthcare workers to continue to selflessly serve patients and the community at large.

Abdullah Al Balushi, medical director of Khorfakkan Hospital – Emirates Health Services, hailed the leadership for allocating a day to honour healthcare workers and celebrate their service to humanity.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, chief commercial officer, ADNEC, applauded the efforts of all healthcare professionals in the UAE.

John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Hospitals and Medical Centres, added: “The Group is committed to strengthening the healthcare ecosystem of the region, and we could not achieve this without the hard work and professionalism of our medical staff.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).