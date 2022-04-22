Motorists could be fined $400 (Dh1,500) and have six black points registered against them if they exceed the maximum speed limit by more than 60km/hr in Ajman.

Ajman Police also warned drivers that their vehicles will be seized for 15 days.

Authorities in other Emirates have also urged motorists to obey speed limits, especially during Ramadan. Speeding before Iftar or Taraweeh prayers is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents during the holy month.

According to the Ras Al Khaimah traffic department, statistics from the previous years show that the primary reasons for accidents have been overspeeding, non-compliance with traffic laws, and jumping a red light before Iftar time.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police on Thursday called on motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations, especially during the remaining days of Ramadan and show patience and restraint with other drivers.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Directorate of Traffic in Dubai Police, urged all drivers to avoid violations of indiscriminate and double parking of vehicles, especially in front of mosques, and help others enjoy their rituals during the holy month.

