Saudi Arabian developer NEOM is set to add around 1,200 residential units to its portfolio, including hundreds of luxury villas and marina apartments.

The company launched on Wednesday its latest master-planned real estate project, Jaumur, a marina destination off the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba.

The project is designed to accommodate more than 6,000 residents and will feature 500 marina flats and nearly 700 luxury villas with waterfront access and private mooring.

The exclusive residential community will also be home to two hotels with 350 luxurious rooms and suites that promise to offer “breathtaking views” and enable visitors to enjoy “modern coastal hospitality” and sporting activities.

Marina residential community developed by NEOM in Saudi. Image courtesy: NEOM (NEOM Company)

The community will be built around the marina, the focal point of the project. As part of the design, a 1.5-kilometre aerofoil will rise above the yacht berths, providing year-round protection for boat owners and a haven for residents and visitors.

It will also feature a state-of-the-art deep-sea research centre and a top-tier international boarding school. The research centre will focus on deep-sea exploration, while the boarding school will attract select students from around the world.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com