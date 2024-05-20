Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, and Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore enhancing the smart city capabilities of Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD).

The collaboration will leverage Schneider Electric’s expertise in digital automation and energy management.

As part of the agreement, Schneider Electric will conduct a three-month Proof of Concept (POC) project to showcase the capabilities of its Smart City Integration platforms.

The POC will explore applications for traffic management, proactive and predictive maintenance of facilities for corporate tenants, predictive analysis for MEP facilities, and corrective decision-making to serve individual residents before complaints arise.

“We are excited to partner with Schneider Electric to further enhance the smart city capabilities of Msheireb Downtown Doha. Urban environments are some of the biggest drivers of energy consumption and carbon emissions globally, a trend that is only expected to grow in the coming decades,” said Engr. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties.

“This collaboration aligns with our vision to stay on the cutting edge of tech innovation and adoption of sustainable, energy-saving solutions that use data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide a hassle-free and interconnected experience for our visitors and tenants.”

Louie Jarouche, Country Manager, Qatar & Kuwait at Schneider Electric added: “Schneider Electric is committed to making cities and communities to be more innovative and energy-efficient. This enables both living and working spaces to be sustainable, connected and responsive to the needs of its dwellers. We are eager to work with Msheireb Properties to realise the potential of smart city technologies in enhancing wellbeing and creating resilient, and innovative urban environments of the future.”

The collaboration between Msheireb Properties and Schneider Electric is the latest in the real estate developer’s commitment to continuously improve and build upon its sustainable infrastructure in Qatar.

In attendance at the MoU signing ceremony was Engr Ali Al Kuwari, CEO, and Engr. Faisal AlMalki, COO of Msheireb Properties along with Manish Pant, Schneider Electric’s Executive Vice President for International Operations and Louie Jarouche, Schneider Electric’s Country Manager, Qatar & Kuwait.

