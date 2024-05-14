Saudi Arabia - Roshn Group, a leading Saudi real estate developer powered by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund PIF, has signed an agreement with Malahi, a major player in the country's entertainment sector, to further enhance its venues as the destination of choice for entertainment seekers.

As per the deal, Malahi will place the latest self-operating arcade technology under its Remote brand in the Saudi developer's select venues including Roshn Front, said the company in a statement.

These arcade machines, which are self-operating and feature the latest in payment technologies, will raise the quality of life for Roshn’s visitors and residents, diversifying the entertainment options on offer and making its destinations as the places to visit for leisure and fun, it stated.

According to Roshn, the first arcade games will be positioned in Roshn Front this month.

The MoU was signed at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo between Lee Talbott, Roshn’s Senior Director, Retail Portfolio Development and Malahi’s Chairman, Mohammed Al Nemer.

"Our aim is to create iconic destinations that are home to the best in retail, F&B and entertainment, and this MoU with Malahi will further position Roshn’s venues as the places to visit, be it for a couple of hours or for a day out," said Talbott.

"We cannot wait to see Malahi’s arcades rolled out and being played throughout Roshn’s venues nationwide," he added.

