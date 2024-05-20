Adrak Developers has announced a significant partnership with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning for the development of Neighborhood 12 D (NH 12 D), featuring over 300 high-end residential units spread across a land area of 56,166 sq m within Sultan Haitham City in Oman.

A mega development, Sultan Haitham City will come up on a 15-million-sq-m area, featuring 20,000 residential units along with key modern lifestyle amenities as well as ample green space.

The model of Sultan Haitham City features sustainable lifestyles embracing an architectural vision to accommodate all segments of society, giving them access to all social and recreational facilities and earning them a feeling of belonging.

The city will focus on 12 global standards on quality of life and welfare. The criteria range between affordable cost, advanced integrated facilities and modern lifestyles, according to Oman News Agency.

Boasting green spaces of over 2.9 million sq m, it will be home to 100,000 residents. These housing units will be spread across 19 neighbourhoods, filled with various facilities and services for the residents.

Adrak Developers said under the deal with the Oman ministry, the Neighbourhood 12 D project, a landmark addition to Sultan Haitham City, will be set up at an investment of RO38.7 million ( ).

The signing of the Development Agreement took place at the Oman Design & Build Exhibition 2024 held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The agreement was signed under the distinguished patronage of Dr Khalfan bin Said Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, alongside other esteemed dignitaries at the Oman Design & Build Exhibition 2024 held in Muscat.

On the project, Al Adrak Group's vision, Chairman Dr Thomas Alexander said: "Neighborhood 12 D embodies our vision for creating luxurious living spaces that elevate Muscat's residential landscape."

"We are confident this development will be a cornerstone of Sultan Haitham City and a testament to Oman's commitment to innovation and progress," he stated.

Dr Al Shueili, expressing delight at the ministry's collaboration with Adrak, said: "Neighborhood 12 D aligns perfectly with our vision for Sultan Haitham City, fostering a vibrant community and offering residents a world-class living experience."

"We are confident this development will contribute significantly to Muscat's growth and prosperity," he stated.

Ryan Maxwell, Business Development Manager at Adrak Developers, said:" "We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting development. It represents a unique opportunity to redefine luxury living in Muscat."

"It's a privilege to work alongside such esteemed partners, and we are confident this project will be a resounding success," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).