Telal Al Qurum Real Estate has announced that it has secured a licence from Omani authorities for setting up an integrated tourist complex at Qurum area in capital Muscat. It has already begun constructing a bridge to link the key development zone to road network.

This comes following continuous efforts by the Omani group and in coordination with the sultanate's Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Spanning 164,900 sq m area, the Telal Al Qurm (TAQ) development is a residential and commercial district located in Muscat. The project is being developed into a modern mixed-use urban community while preserving local culture and heritage.

One of the most prestigious sites in the sultanate, Qurum boasts an unique location characterized by a combination of natural beauty and modernity.

This project will be an integrated tourist complex that harmoniously integrates many amenities and entertainment for residents and visitors through various units of hotel apartments and villas, and multiple services such as a shopping center, commercial spaces, and green spaces.

A total area of 49,920 sqm has been allocated to the roads network, gardens, and walkways on the development area.

The project also comprises more than one hotel, to be developed in co-ordination with leading international hospitality brand.

In addition, the project will include a community center offering various educational, recreational and sporting activities, making “Tilal Al Qurum” an ideal and comprehensive community for tourism, entertainment and sporting services, which contributes to an exceptional residence experience in the heart of the capital, Muscat.

A free-hold property, Telal Al Qurm Project will be open for sale to expats as well as the Omani nationals. These units will up for grabs at highly competitive prices, it stated.

"As we look forward to providing a distinguished residential experience that meets everyone’s expectations, this project will contain all modern services and facilities that meet the needs of residents and visitors alike," said a company spokesman.

"In conjunction with obtaining a licencse to establish an integrated tourist complex, the company has completed all procedures for completing the construction of the bridge, which will connect the project to the modern road network," he noted.

"Our commitment on obtaining approval to transform the project into an integrated tourist complex, in addition to starting construction of the bridge, has enhanced the value of investment in the project and will provide additional comfort for investors and residents," he added.

