Bahrain - A milestone has been achieved in Bahrain’s housing financing schemes as more than 10,000 applicants have had their requests approved over the past three years, according to a top minister.

A total of 2,584 applications for various housing financing schemes have been approved during the first half of this year, bringing the total number of approved applications since the programme’s launch in 2022 to 10,163, revealed Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi.

She added that 82 per cent of beneficiaries were transferred from the traditional service waiting list to instant financing schemes – a shift that reflected growing public confidence in the government’s new housing strategy.

“This surge in approved applications demonstrates the effectiveness of the shift toward financing-based housing solutions,” said Ms Al Romaihi.

“We are committed to continuing this path to provide citizens with quicker access to suitable housing options that meet their aspirations.”

The most sought-after option remains “Tas’heel Real Estate Financing”, which has received more than 5,000 applications to date.

This was followed by the “Mazaya” programme, “Mazaya – Special Category”, “Tas’heel Bayt Al-Oud” and, finally, “Tas’heel Ta’awun”.

A newer product – “Tas’heel+”, introduced in April 2025 during the Social Housing Innovation Conference and Exhibition – has already garnered significant interest due to its flexible features, including higher financing ceilings of BD81,000 and BD91,000, based on two repayment plan options.

“It also provides applicants with a clear monthly instalment schedule from the outset, without the need for future recalculations.”

The top purpose for using the housing loans is the purchase of residential units or apartments, followed by buying land, constructing a house, and purchasing and building on land.

Ms Al Romaihi highlighted the diversity of options as a strength of the programme.

“This variety of financing purposes gives citizens the flexibility to immediately select the type, location, and size of housing that suits their needs,” she said.

She also praised the vital role played by commercial banks and real estate developers in the success of the housing finance programme.

“We deeply value the support of participating banks and private developers,” she said.

“Their special offers, fast-track services, and commitment to increasing affordable housing supply in all governorates have had a direct impact on rising application rates.”

The launch of projects under the Government Land Development Rights Programme, such as “Hai Al Naseem” in Salman Town (Northern Governorate) and “Al Wadi” in Buhair (Southern Governorate), have further boosted demand, she noted.

“These projects were so popular that all units were sold out during the Social Housing Innovation Exhibition.

“Private development companies also contributed to the momentum through their offerings at the event.”

Looking ahead, Ms Al Romaihi expects application numbers to increase significantly in the second half of the year, driven by continued daily interest from citizens in instant housing financing services.

“We are determined to keep expanding our real estate stock at prices that match the financing values,” she said.

“With our private-sector partners, we’ll continue to simplify procedures and roll out exclusive offers to speed up home acquisition and occupancy.”

The minister stressed that the strong and sustained uptake of housing finance services is aligned with Bahrain’s broader Government Action Plan (2023-2026).

“The ongoing demand supports our strategic objectives to offer innovative solutions and deepen public-private collaboration,” she said.

“It also contributes to the successful implementation of initiatives included in the state budget for the fiscal years 2025-2026.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).