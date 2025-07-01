Dubai Holding and Select Group, a leading multi-discipline real estate development and investment group along with its long-standing JV partner Emirates Strategic Investments Company LLC (ESIC), have entered a strategic agreement to develop landmark projects at two of the most iconic locations in Dubai, Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai Design District (d3).

The milestone agreement marks Dubai Holding’s first strategic land sale with a third-party developer at Palm Jebel Ali, underscoring its commitment to unlocking long-term value across its world-class master developments. This landmark transaction reinforces a shared vision to create dynamic communities that strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination of choice.

Select Group will develop and deliver two transformative large-scale developments. At Palm Jebel Ali, the Group will create upscale residential and hospitality offerings that establish new benchmarks for luxury waterfront lifestyles in this world-class destination. Meanwhile, the d3 project will serve as a vibrant mixed-use community, seamlessly blending culture, innovation and contemporary urban living in one of Dubai's most creative hubs.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “Palm Jebel Ali is an iconic development poised to elevate Dubai’s global reputation as a premier waterfront destination. By joining forces with Select Group, we are delivering on the leadership’s vision of creating a world-class coastal destination that sets new standards in luxury residential and hospitality experiences. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to consolidating the emirate’s position as a globally renowned lifestyle and investment destination.”

Rahail Aslam, Chairman of Select Group, added, “Dubai continues to cement its position as a global destination for investment, innovation, and quality living. This acquisition represents an important step in our ongoing strategy to deliver exceptional developments in key growth corridors. We are incredibly excited about what we will be bringing to market in both Palm Jebel Ali and d3 – two unique locations that align perfectly with our brand ethos of waterfront location, quality, sophistication and long-term value creation.”