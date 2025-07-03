Qatar - HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi issued the executive regulations of Law No 5 of 2024 regulating real estate registration, along with complementary ministerial decisions aimed at activating the provisions of the law and developing the real estate system, in a way that enhances the efficiency of services, consolidates customer confidence, and keeps pace with the digital transformation in the country.



This came in a press conference held Wednesday morning by the Ministry of Justice, to shed light on the executive regulations and regulatory decisions issued, during which Assistant Undersecretary for Real Estate Registration and Documentation Affairs at the Ministry of Justice Amer Saed Ali al-Ghafri highlighted the features of the regulations, which comprise three chapters and 17 articles that precisely regulate registration, enrolment, and documentation procedures, establish legal frameworks for updating property data, and requests for separation and unification.



They also regulate the powers of the Real Estate Registration Committee and adjudicate grievances and complaints.



Al-Ghafri confirmed that the regulations contribute to enhancing transparency, protecting rights, supporting the investment environment, and achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by establishing an effective, modern, and advanced real estate system that keeps pace with development requirements.



Assistant Undersecretary for Real Estate Registration and Documentation Affairs indicated that HE Minister of Justice also issued Decision No 71 of 2025 regarding determining the data that must be recorded in the real estate registry, and Decision No 72 of 2025 regarding the controls and procedures for electronic real estate registration, which constitute a qualitative shift in organising real estate operations.



For the first time, electronic real estate registration allows transactions to be carried out remotely without the need for clients to be present, after verifying the data and matching the real estate records, thus saving time and effort and enhancing the quality of service, he added.



Al-Ghafri indicated that the new decisions regulate the registration of real estate transactions, updating data, and documenting property rights, noting that they also allow users to benefit from the Ministry of Justice’s digital platform by creating dedicated accounts for customers, in addition to using the new version of the SAK application, adopting electronic signatures, and activating virtual services.

