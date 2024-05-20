The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather in general, and a slight decrease in temperature on Monday (May 20).

The met noted that the coastal and internal areas will be humid by night and Tuesday morning. The residents in the area can also expect some chance of fog or mist.

The weather department noted temperature will reach up to 36ºC and 37ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.

The Arabian Gulf will be moderate to slight, while the Oman Sea will be slight.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

