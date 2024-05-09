Dubai-based AMEA Power has kicked off work on the multimillion-dollar solar power plant in Tunisia.

The groundbreaking for the 120MWp Kairouan Solar Photovoltaic project, financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), took place on Wednesday, according to a statement.

The $86 million plant is expected to generate 222GWh of clean energy every year, providing power to more than 43,000 households and offsetting 117,000 tonnes of carbon emission over the course of the project’s life.

It was initially awarded to AMEA Power through an international tender program that was launched by Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry and SMEs.

In June 2021, a concession agreement and a 20-year power purchase agreement were signed with the Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG). It was then ratified by the Tunisian government in May 2022.

The facility is set to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of next year.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com