DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Hilton London Metropole is excited to announce the appointment of Nancy Daccache as its new commercial director. With an impressive background in hospitality spanning over 15 years, including nine years of dedicated service within the Hilton family in the United Arab Emirates, Nancy brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Nancy will bring her experience of the GCC domestic travel market from her previous positions as the cluster commercial director at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, and DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, along with her recent role as senior regional revenue manager for several hotels in the Arabian Peninsula and Türkiye, showcasing her exceptional skills and deep understanding of the industry.

With the vast majority of GCC travellers continuing to stay primarily in London according to 2023 data from Visit Britain*, Hilton London Metropole recently made extensive property changes to cater for GCC travellers, and in hiring Nancy, the property will also gain valuable MENA market insights and will continue to support the needs of GCC guests and extended travelling groups from the region.

With an extensive multi-million-pound renovation completed in June 2023, the property offers multiple, flexible suite and room configurations offering larger than London average spaces which cater for larger families and multi-generational groups, extensive halal food and beverage options and a prayer room. Hilton London Metropole is also close to well-known attractions, including the Tower of London, Kensington Palace, Madame Tussauds London, Portobello Road Market, Marble Arch, and Hyde Park, as well as luxury retail stores and restaurants.

Bill Fisher, general manager, Hilton London Metropole, said, “Nancy’s expertise within the GCC as well as her leadership qualities make her a valuable addition to the Hilton London Metropole team. The Middle East is a significant market for us, and I am confident that her contributions will further elevate the success of our hotel.”

Speaking on her appointment, Nancy Daccache, commercial director, Hilton London Metropole, said, “As the commercial director for Hilton London Metropole, I am excited to bring my extensive knowledge of the GCC and continue to enhance the already outstanding offer which caters to the discerning Middle Eastern traveller. Whatever families and couples are looking for in London this year, we can assist by providing a home away from home.”

Hilton London Metropole blends all the elements of a boutique set up with the benefits of a large-scale property including 24/7 room service and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. Located in central London, the property has 3 King 1 Bedroom Deluxe Suites, 13 King 1 Bedroom Executive Suite, four Two Bedroom Family Suites, and one Three Bedroom Penthouse that offers London skyline views.

For more information, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/lonmetw-hilton-london-metropole/

Hilton London Metropole

With its unparalleled scale, incredible location, and high-quality bedrooms for delegations of any size, award-winning Hilton London Metropole is a go-to destination for Middle Eastern travellers. Recently fully refurbished, the hotel boasts four restaurants and bars, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, an executive lounge, prayer room, and multi-national TV channels. The hotel has an unbeatable location in the heart of the city, situated steps away from the capital’s most exciting destinations, including Oxford Street, Marble Arch, and Hyde Park, with convenient transport links to London airports. It is a short walk from tube stops on the Circle, District, City, and Bakerloo lines, as well as from Paddington Station – meaning Heathrow Airport is just a 15-minute train journey away and Gatwick can be reached in under 60 minutes.

Venue Details:

Address: 225 Edgware Road, Paddington, London W2 1JU

Website: www.londonmet.hilton.com

