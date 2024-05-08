Qetaat, a newly Bahraini launched B2C & B2B marketplace platform designed to streamline business-to-business transactions, has appointed digital transformation expert Mr. Sadeq Abdulrasool as its Chief Business Officer.

In this capacity, Mr. Abdulrasool will oversee a multifaceted and cohesive team comprising talented individuals from Bahrain, guiding them towards the realization of the outlined growth strategy.

Previously serving as the Managing Director of HOMIEZ, the leading digital commerce platform in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr. Abdulrasool brings extensive expertise in Digital commerce and digital transformation, business administration, and implementing digital solutions across Bahrain and the GCC region. His profound understanding of e-commerce digital transformation requirements and challenges positions him well to contribute to the platform's growth strategy.

This appointment signifies a pivotal step towards creating a robust digital ecosystem in the forthcoming phase, empowering the enterprise sector at “Qetaat” to embrace the benefits of digital services and specialized e-commerce solutions.

Qetaat Company, in a statement, affirmed its confidence in Mr. Sadeq Abdulrasool's leadership abilities, as he collaborates with the administrative team to guide the platform's expansion and progress towards broader horizons. They look forward to his valuable input in improving the platform's solutions across various business sectors, with a special focus on those associated with the construction industry.

Mr. Sadeq Abdulrasool expressed his pride in assuming the new role and in joining "Qetaat" at the outset of its journey towards expansion and progress and emphasized his determination to lead the platform's present and future endeavors and attain milestones in enhancing its business operations. Mr. Abdulrasool commented, "I am fully committed to leveraging my expertise and skills to cultivate a dynamic and resilient business environment, enabling me to spearhead the platform's business initiatives and contribute to its success while facilitating its growth and expansion."

Mr. Abdulrasool educational background includes a master’s degree in digital and strategic marketing from the London School of Business and Finance, as well as a bachelor’s degree in information technology with a specialization in Mobile Technology from Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom. Additionally, Mr. Abdulrasool boasts over 40 prestigious certifications from industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, BCG, IBM, and the Blockchain Council.

Sadeq Abdulrasool

Chief Business Officer

E: sadeq.abdulrasool@qetaat.com